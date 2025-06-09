Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Position Lessened by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,397 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 427,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 174,116 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 232,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.67 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

