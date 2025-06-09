CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $590.03 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $591.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $537.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.49 and its 200 day moving average is $542.12.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

