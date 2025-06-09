ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ProVen VCT (LON:PVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ProVen VCT had a net margin of 67.04% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

ProVen VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PVN opened at GBX 61 ($0.83) on Monday. ProVen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 57.50 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.85). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.21. The firm has a market cap of £165.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.02.

Insider Activity

In other ProVen VCT news, insider James Barbour-Smit bought 23,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £14,960.64 ($20,249.92). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About ProVen VCT

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth stage investment,expansion and management buyouts. The fund invests in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

