Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $28.82 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.88% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $28,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,840,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,670 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $30.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

