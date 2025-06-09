EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Position Cut by WFA Asset Management Corp

WFA Asset Management Corp cut its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640,380 shares during the quarter. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF accounts for 4.7% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp owned approximately 3.77% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter worth $515,000.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $260.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.28.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

