CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $4,929,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,825,013.91. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total value of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,520,913. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $157.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.33. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

