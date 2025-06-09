Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $191,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $37,311,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,540,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

