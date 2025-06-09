Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $191,000 Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUD. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,002,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,940 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $37,311,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,540,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $379,004,000 after purchasing an additional 505,206 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Want AI Exposure? These 3 ETFs Offer Different Angles
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- In a Historic Shift, 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Plan to Buyback Stock
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Medical Technology Stocks Outperforming in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.