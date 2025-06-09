McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 623,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.88 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

