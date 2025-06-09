SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 539.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.