Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0%

SCHB opened at $23.12 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.43.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

