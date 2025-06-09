Great Waters Wealth Management Buys 5,000 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in SFL were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SFL by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 225,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SFL by 636.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SFL by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SFL by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,884 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SFL opened at $8.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. SFL had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.41%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

