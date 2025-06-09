703,707 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 703,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,385 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,724.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,469,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,896 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,632,000.

Shares of PDBC opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

