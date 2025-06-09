Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 61,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 170,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

