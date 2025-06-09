Great Waters Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Waters Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

