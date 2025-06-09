City Holding Co. Grows Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GFEB stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.50. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $38.32.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

