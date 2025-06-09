PFS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $579,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $38.14 on Monday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $979.44 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

