International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,955 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $53.35 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $717.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

