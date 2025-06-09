PFS Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.5% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,383 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after purchasing an additional 207,810 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.