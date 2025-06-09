Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in Accenture by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 65,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.7%

ACN opened at $317.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $275.01 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total value of $1,003,982.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total transaction of $47,641.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.14.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

