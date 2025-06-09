Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 319 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,273,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 475,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,973,000 after buying an additional 448,773 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

