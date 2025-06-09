Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,228,000. Scratch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,961,000. David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,860,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,773,000. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,817,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $42.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

