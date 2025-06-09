Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Bought by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

