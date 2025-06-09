Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,098 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,304,000. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,702,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,206,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.