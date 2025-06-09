Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 47,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,585,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,054.86. The trade was a 68.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.81.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

