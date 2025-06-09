Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,110 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $79.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

