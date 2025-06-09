iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 245.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,492,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $329.47 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $337.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $307.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.