Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 234,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

