AHL Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AHL Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 18.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $808.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $710.28 and its 200 day moving average is $701.39. KLA Co. has a one year low of $551.33 and a one year high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.39.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

