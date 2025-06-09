International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE UNM opened at $81.63 on Monday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.