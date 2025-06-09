Sherman Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

SPYG stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

