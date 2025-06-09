Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Garmin by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $207.50 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

