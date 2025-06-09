CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $770.00 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $770.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.