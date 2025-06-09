Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,969 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $51,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $62.62 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
