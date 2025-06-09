5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 8th

Cisco Systems, Super Micro Computer, QUALCOMM, Onsemi, Cadence Design Systems, Fortinet, and Teradyne are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the rollout and commercialization of fifth-generation wireless technology. They span telecom carriers upgrading network infrastructure, equipment manufacturers building antennas and base stations, semiconductor firms designing 5G chips, and device makers shipping 5G-capable smartphones and IoT modules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,913,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,531. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,359,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,467,860. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,789,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 8,140,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. Onsemi has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.95. 1,363,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.93. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.40.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,295. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

TER traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,114,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,050. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

