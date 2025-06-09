Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

