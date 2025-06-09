Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $63,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $54,088,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth $42,887,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 1,207.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 271,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.