Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CEO Jeffrey George Miller Sells 7,913 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 7,913 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $55,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,307.82. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey George Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,289 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $64,273.58.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Jeffrey George Miller sold 6,979 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $73,279.50.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

SNCR opened at $7.07 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

