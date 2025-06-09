Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.03 million, a PE ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.35. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $93.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.
