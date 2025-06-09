Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,988.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $6,340,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $753.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $694.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $711.56. The company has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

