American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Trust Company N.A

Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of American International Group by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in American International Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,465,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,715,000 after acquiring an additional 437,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 2.3%

American International Group stock opened at $87.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.12.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

