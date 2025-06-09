Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 8,614 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $689,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,320. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 75.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

