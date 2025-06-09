Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Cencora accounts for about 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cencora by 4.0% during the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,582,297 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $289.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.29 and a 200-day moving average of $260.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.