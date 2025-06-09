Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETOR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Etoro Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etoro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Get Etoro Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ETOR

Etoro Group Trading Up 9.8%

Etoro Group Company Profile

ETOR stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $74.28.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etoro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etoro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.