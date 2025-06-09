Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $15.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,395 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

