Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

