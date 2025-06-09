Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,503 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $340,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,708,000 after buying an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 73,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $163.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $167.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average is $153.73.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

