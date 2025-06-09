CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 295 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE SRE opened at $76.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

