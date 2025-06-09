Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $64.21 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

