Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0133 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 1.1%

DNG stock opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$133.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.33. Dynacor Group has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

