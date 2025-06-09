Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,141 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $23.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

